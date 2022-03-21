From 2 wins to Sweet 16: Iowa St turnaround built on defense

No one saw this Iowa State men’s basketball team coming. The Cyclones won just two games and went 0-18 in the Big 12 last year.

The team’s 20-win improvement is one of the great NCAA Sweet 16 storylines this week. The 11th-seeded Cyclones will play 10th-seeded Miami in the Midwest Region semifinal in Chicago on Friday.

Seven of the nine top players in minutes played weren’t on the roster last season.

First-year coach T.J. Otzelberger implemented a system that relies on a commitment to strong defense. The Cyclones have given up a total of 103 points in two tournament games.

