Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests

A shooting occurred in Des Moines.
A shooting occurred in Des Moines.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say two people were injured in a shooting outside a bar.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the shooting occurred about midnight Saturday at a Whiskey River bar. One man was taken from the bar to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Parizek says he is expected to survive. A second person later walked into a West Des Moines hospital with a minor gunshot wound that Parizek says occurred in the same shooting.

Parizek says the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the bar. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids
At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area...
Woman in hospital after overnight personal injury accident in Linn County
Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
UIHC neurologist weighs in on permanent daylight saving
Mike Everding.
Fairbank police chief dies

Latest News

A crash occurred on Highway 218.
One hurt in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County
Davenport Police have confirmed with TV6 that they are engaged in an armed standoff.
Standoff by NorthPark Mall ends after an hour, no community threat
A Canadian Pacific train engine.
Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture
The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton Blue...
Blue Jays stun Hawkeyes in NCAA second round 64-62