Sunshine and warm temperatures are in Sunday’s forecast

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa is starting Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s. Thanks to southerly winds and sun, temperatures will climb into the mid-60s in the afternoon. However, clouds will build in from the west Sunday afternoon, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

Monday will be cloudy, but winds will continue to come from the south causing temperatures to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Next week, a low-pressure system will move through the Midwest, bringing in another chance for rain Monday night through Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.