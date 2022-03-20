Show You Care
Sunshine and warm temperatures are in Sunday's forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa is starting Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s. Thanks to southerly winds and sun, temperatures will climb into the mid-60s in the afternoon. However, clouds will build in from the west Sunday afternoon, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

Monday will be cloudy, but winds will continue to come from the south causing temperatures to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Next week, a low-pressure system will move through the Midwest, bringing in another chance for rain Monday night through Wednesday night.

