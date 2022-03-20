Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they arrived around 11:22 a.m. at the 3700 block of Main Street and were negotiating with a person who was armed.

Moline Police say it started as a call for a shots fired Saturday around 4:23 a.m. in the 100 block of 5th Ave. No one was injured, but the suspect was “quickly identified” according to police. They say the suspect left the state after the incident.

Then on Sunday, Moline Police say they found out the suspect was on his way back to Moline around 11:18 a.m., finding him traveling South on Highway 61 near Dewitt, Iowa. They asked Iowa State Patrol to do a traffic stop on the suspect at that time, who they believed was armed with a gun, and had a warrant for his arrest.

The suspect then fled, beginning a car chase with Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office, ending near the NorthPark Mall by Welcome Way and Kimberly Rd. according to Moline Police.

Davenport Police say the suspect hit two cars before he hit a tree, “becoming disabled” near the 3700 block of Welcome Way. The two drivers of the cars say they were uninjured.

For about two hours, Davenport Police Department’s Emergency Services Team (EST) attempted to negotiate with the suspect, according to police. However, the man reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office told TV6 the outcome was not what they wanted.

Officers from the Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline Police Departments, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.