One killed, two hurt in crash involving car, semi in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a semi-truck and a compact car killed one person and two others injured.

At around 11:59 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash involving a semi-truck and a 2006 Toyota Prius. Troopers believe that the semi rear-ended the Prius while both were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Johnson County past mile marker 248.

One person was killed in the crash, while two others sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals in Iowa City. Officials described the injuries to one person as serious.

Johnson County Ambulance, the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Iowa Department of Transportation assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

