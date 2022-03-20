One hurt in crash along Highway 218 in Bremer County

JANESVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a semi-truck on Saturday, according to officials.

At around 8:16 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash on an offramp for exit 195 toward Janesville along U.S. Highway 218. Troopers believe that a vehicle left the offramp and struck a parked semi-truck trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of injuries.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation, Janesville Fire and Rescue, Waverly Ambulance, University of Iowa Aircare, and Janesville Police department were involved in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.