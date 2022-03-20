Show You Care
Northern Iowa falls to BYU 90-71 in second round of NIT

The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.(MGN)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PROVO, UTAH (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team fell in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) to Brigham Young University 90-71 on Saturday.

After trailing by 5 at the half, the Cougars took control and outscored UNI 43-29 in the second half.

Noah Carter led the Panthers with 24 points, while AJ Green chipped in 16 and added five assists. Trae Berhow was also in double digits with 13 points.

UNI finishes the season with a 20-12 overall record.

