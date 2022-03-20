Show You Care
Mechanicsville to reinstall outdoor siren in time for severe weather season

We had a viewer reach out to us, asking us to investigate the process of repairing and reinstalling the outdoor warning siren in Mechanicsville.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Mechanicsville has been without an outdoor warning siren for several months now, but one official said the siren will be working again soon.

It’s now been two weeks since deadly tornadoes ripped through Iowa. The March 5 storms killed seven people, including two children. During that storm, the National Weather Service’s communication system malfunctioned, causing a several-minute delay in wireless emergency alerts going to people’s phones.

Jodi Freet, the emergency management director of Cedar County, said the siren in Mechanicsville should be operational again on Monday.

“There will be a crane in town to get the siren lifted back up on the pedestal. They tried to do it last week but the crane that they had to call in just unfortunately wasn’t big enough,” Freet said. “It is a sizable outdoor warning sign.”

The reason it took several months to repair the siren was due to its age.

“What I’ve been told is it did take a little while to get it fixed because it is an older siren. The parts just aren’t being made for that type of siren, and the city of Mechanicsville did have to go through a couple of different vendors to actually get it fixed,” Freet said.

Freet also stressed the importance of having multiple ways of getting weather alerts, with these sirens meant to only reliably alert people outdoors.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

