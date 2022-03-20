Show You Care
Kernels host in-person national anthem auditions

Spring training for baseball is right around the corner and the Kernels are gearing up. They held auditions for people who may want to sing the national anthem.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Spring training is right around the corner, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels were making sure all the pieces were in place Saturday.

They held the first in-person audition for the National Anthem in 3-years. Over 20 people showed their skills at the stadium. They were accepting taped try-outs as well.

Officials said holding these auditions was a sign baseball was right around the corner.

“It’s going to be a normal season,” Scott Wilson, the Kernels general manager, said. “We’re not opening with reduced attendance or a shortened season.”

Opening day is April 8.

