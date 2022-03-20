Kernels host in-person national anthem auditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Spring training is right around the corner, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels were making sure all the pieces were in place Saturday.

They held the first in-person audition for the National Anthem in 3-years. Over 20 people showed their skills at the stadium. They were accepting taped try-outs as well.

Officials said holding these auditions was a sign baseball was right around the corner.

“It’s going to be a normal season,” Scott Wilson, the Kernels general manager, said. “We’re not opening with reduced attendance or a shortened season.”

Opening day is April 8.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.