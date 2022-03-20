Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Jergens moisturizer recalled for bacteria risk

Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.
Recall: Select Jergens moisturizer products possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria.(FDA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria.

The FDA is asking consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer.

It’s possible the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria called pluralibacter that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products that are part of the recall have a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “z-u.”

Manufacturer Kao USA is working to remove the product from warehouses and asking retailers to pull the product from shelves.

Anyone looking for more information on the recall or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids
At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area...
Woman in hospital after overnight personal injury accident in Linn County
Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
UIHC neurologist weighs in on permanent daylight saving
Mike Everding.
Fairbank police chief dies

Latest News

FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Grammys
Davenport Police say the armed suspect in a standoff from Saturday is dead from a...
Suspect in standoff by NorthPark Mall dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's ready for negotiations with Russian President...
Ukrainian president warns of 3rd world war if negotiations fail