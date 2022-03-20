Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Grassroots groups help rescue Holocaust survivors in Ukraine

Grassroots groups help rescue Holocaust survivors in Ukraine
Grassroots groups help rescue Holocaust survivors in Ukraine(MGN/Ukrainian State Emergency Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several grassroots groups and volunteers as far away as Los Angeles are working to extricate elderly Holocaust survivors from Ukraine. It’s been a partnership of sorts between Jewish and non-Jewish groups from around the world. These networks are recruiting bus and taxi operators based on referrals to not just evacuate, but also help those left behind access food, medicine and in-home care.

Volunteers helping with the effort say the situation in Kharkiv is dire and extremely dangerous for these vulnerable residents. But many residents are reluctant to leave their longtime homes, worried about the impact of the journey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids
At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area...
Woman in hospital after overnight personal injury accident in Linn County
Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
UIHC neurologist weighs in on permanent daylight saving
Mike Everding.
Fairbank police chief dies

Latest News

People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24
It was an important day at the 9/11 Museum and Memorial as one of two missing portraits of the...
9/11 Museum and Memorial adds second to last victim portrait
It was an important day at the 9/11 Museum and Memorial as one of two missing portraits of the...
9/11 Museum and Memorial adds second to last victim portrait