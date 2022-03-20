Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff in honor of late Alaska congressman

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa governor’s office has issued a proclamation for flags to be flown at half-staff until Midnight on Sunday after the death of a congressman from Alaska.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the order on Saturday after the news of the passing of United States Rep. Don Young (R-AK). Young, who died Friday at the age of 88, was the current longest-serving congressperson.

“We honor Congressman Young’s tremendous dedication to public service for our country,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “Through his years, Congressman Young fought hard for the people of Alaska and earned the title of dean of the Congress, serving since 1973. Kevin and I join with Iowans in remembrance of the Congressman’s legacy.”

The order is in conjunction with a federal order issued by President Joe Biden’s office.

