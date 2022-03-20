Even warmer air on Monday, with wetter conditions to follow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another very warm day is expected to start off the workweek.

This follows a mild night ahead tonight, where lows only drop into the mid and upper 40s. Southwesterly winds on Monday, which will be fairly strong at times, push highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds build again later Monday, followed by the start of some rain on Monday night. The likelihood of rain continues through at least Wednesday night, with some potential for a little bit of snow to mix in on the backside of the storm system causing it by then. Total rainfall of an inch or more is certainly possible for many.

Highs cool off into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the 9-day forecast.

