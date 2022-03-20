Cedar Falls Police responded to weapon related incident Saturday night

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police met with a woman at 9:57 p.m. Saturday night who reported that she’d been threatened with a handgun in Cedar Falls. The victim also reported that she’d delivered marijuana to the suspect at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect took out his weapon during an argument and threatened the victim. Afterward, the victim left the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence. Subsequently, the Cedar Falls Police Department’s tactical team went into the residence. A female was detained but released while a male suspect was arrested. Officers found a black Sig Sauer airsoft gun, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana in the residence.

No one was injured during the incident.

Thomas Clinton Wells of Cedar Falls was charged with the following:

Harassment 3rd degree, a simple misdemeanor

Assault, a simple misdemeanor

Possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.