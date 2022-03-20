Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Blue Jays stun Hawkeyes in NCAA second round 64-62

The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton Blue...
The University of Iowa women's basketball team huddles during a game against the Creighton Blue Jays on Sunday, March 20, 2022.(Chelsie Brown/KCRG)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 19 points, hitting a key 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, and No. 10 seed Creighton eliminated No. 2 seed Iowa from the NCAA tournament 64-62 on Sunday.

Emma Ronziek and Payton Brotzki each had 13 points for the Bluejays (22-9), who advance to next week’s Greensboro Region semifinals.

Iowa (24-8), which shared the Big Ten regular-season title and won the conference tournament, had two chances to tie the game in the closing three seconds. Monika Czinano missed a layup with three seconds left, then Kate Martin missed a putback as the buzzer sounded.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A door to a jail cell.
Leader of Cedar Rapids-area drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids
At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area...
Woman in hospital after overnight personal injury accident in Linn County
Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
UIHC neurologist weighs in on permanent daylight saving
Mike Everding.
Fairbank police chief dies

Latest News

Hawks excited for sold out Carver, starting NCAA Tournament on home court
Hawks excited for sold out Carver, starting NCAA Tournament on home court
Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over...
Iowa’s Keegan Murray becomes consensus first team All-American
A lot of ties for possible Iowa opponents in the NCAA tournament
A lot of ties for possible Iowa opponents in the NCAA tournament
Hawks ready for NCAA tournament
After a long Big Ten Tournament run, the Hawkeyes are refreshed, ready for the NCAA Tournament