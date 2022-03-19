Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Woman in hospital after overnight personal injury accident in Linn County

At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area...
At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area Ambulance headed to a personal injury accident on County Home Road east of N 10th street.(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area Ambulance headed to a personal injury accident on County Home Road east of N 10th street.

At the scene, responders learned that Courtney Soucier had gone into the south ditch after she lost control of her vehicle while going east on County Home Rd. east of North 10th Street. Soucier was the only person in the vehicle. Area Ambulance took her to a local hospital for what are thought to be non life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
UIHC neurologist weighs in on permanent daylight saving
Fire at Marion YMCA
Fire closes Marion YMCA for the weekend
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Trucking bill
Proposed bill would cap the amount families can sue for in trucking accidents
Kuri Bolger, her son Brysen, and dispatcher Scott Gymer (COUTESY: MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S...
Winterset woman who survived deadly tornado released from hospital

Latest News

Iowa State women escape with 78-71 win over Arlington
Iowa State women escape with 78-71 win over UT Arlington
Ukraine's cultural capital no longer distant from the war
Ukraine’s cultural capital no longer distant from the war
Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office is asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle who has...
Winneshiek County asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle, who has gone missing
Ari Wegner: The other woman behind 'The Power of the Dog'
Ari Wegner: The other woman behind ‘The Power of the Dog’