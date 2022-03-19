Woman in hospital after overnight personal injury accident in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area Ambulance headed to a personal injury accident on County Home Road east of N 10th street.

At the scene, responders learned that Courtney Soucier had gone into the south ditch after she lost control of her vehicle while going east on County Home Rd. east of North 10th Street. Soucier was the only person in the vehicle. Area Ambulance took her to a local hospital for what are thought to be non life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.