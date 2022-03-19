WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office is asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle who has been reported missing. Whittle was last heard from at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18th. Whittle is a 74 year old white male, is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 260 pounds.

Winneshiek County asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle, who has gone missing (Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)

Whittle’s vehicle was found at Moe Park in Winneshiek County. Law enforcement, fire crews, emergency management, and EMS searched Moe Park and the surrounding areas Saturday morning.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. If you have any information on Lawrence Paul Whittle’s location please call the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 382-4268.

