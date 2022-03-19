Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Winneshiek County asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle, who has gone missing

Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office is asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle who has...
Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office is asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle who has been reported missing.(Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office is asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle who has been reported missing. Whittle was last heard from at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18th. Whittle is a 74 year old white male, is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 260 pounds.

Winneshiek County asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle, who has gone missing
Winneshiek County asking for help to find Lawrence Paul Whittle, who has gone missing(Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office)

Whittle’s vehicle was found at Moe Park in Winneshiek County. Law enforcement, fire crews, emergency management, and EMS searched Moe Park and the surrounding areas Saturday morning.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. If you have any information on Lawrence Paul Whittle’s location please call the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 382-4268.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sleep experts push for permanent standard time instead of daylight saving
UIHC neurologist weighs in on permanent daylight saving
Fire at Marion YMCA
Fire closes Marion YMCA for the weekend
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Trucking bill
Proposed bill would cap the amount families can sue for in trucking accidents
Kuri Bolger, her son Brysen, and dispatcher Scott Gymer (COUTESY: MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S...
Winterset woman who survived deadly tornado released from hospital

Latest News

Iowa State women escape with 78-71 win over Arlington
Iowa State women escape with 78-71 win over UT Arlington
Ukraine's cultural capital no longer distant from the war
Ukraine’s cultural capital no longer distant from the war
At 9:58 p.m. Friday night Linn County Deputies, Linn County Rescue, Marion Fire, and Area...
Woman in hospital after overnight personal injury accident in Linn County
Ari Wegner: The other woman behind 'The Power of the Dog'
Ari Wegner: The other woman behind ‘The Power of the Dog’