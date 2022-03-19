UIHC neurologist weighs in on permanent daylight saving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Senate unanimously passed legislation Tuesday to make daylight saving time permanent. Making daylight saving permanent is one vote away in the House. Then with President Biden’s signature, we’ll never change our clocks again after 2023. If passed the last time we would change our clocks is March 2023.

“If we just have like, one time throughout the year, your body will have more time to adjust and be more natural circadian rhythm,” said Dr. David Shaha, a neurologist with UIHC.

Dr. Shaha says he supports being on one clock year-round, he believes the biggest issue is the change every 6 months.

“The real problem isn’t so much like the timing, it’s the shift, and that constant, like every six months, we’re shifting an hour,” said Dr. Shaha.

Linn County Farmer John Airy says he is in favor of the time change, he believes it would make harvest season safer.

“November we go from dark at six to dark at five. And sometimes that makes for a challenge when you’re on the roads as farm machinery,” said John Airy.

Dr. Shaha believes being on one constant clock would help eliminate some of the adverse effects of the time change, such as car accidents and heart attacks.

“We’d probably see less car accidents, potentially, less cardiovascular events, you know, potentially just less bad things in general, that have been attributed to the shift every year that we do,” said Shaha.

