Tips and tricks for including shrimp in your diet

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer has tips and tricks for including shrimp in your diet in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Shrimp

Health Benefits

  • Lean protein
  • Tryptophan to improve mood
  • Low in mercury

Helpful Hints

  • Thaw frozen shrimp overnight in the refrigerator

OR

  • Thaw frozen shrimp in a strainer placed inside a larger bowl. Cover shrimp with cold water and let sit for 10 minutes. Change water (still using cold water) and let sit for 10–20 additional minutes. Shrimp should be thaw, yet still cold.
  • If you’re worried about freezer burn, choose shrimp with the shell still on – it creates a barrier in the freezer.
  • Shrimp is sold by the number of shrimp per pound, such as 16/20 or 41/50. The smaller the count, the larger the shrimp.

Easy Prep

  • Choose pre-cooked shrimp and serve with cocktail sauce
  • Broil shrimp for 2 minutes, or until it’s opaque and light pink
  • Try seasoning with Cajun or Jerk Seasoning
  • Cajun seasoning: 3 Tbsp. paprika, 2 Tbsp. garlic powder, 1 Tbsp. EACH black pepper, white pepper, onion powder, cayenne pepper, ½ Tbsp. dried thyme, salt to taste
  • Jerk seasoning:  1 Tbsp. sugar, 1 Tbsp. paprika, ½ tsp. garlic powder, ½ tsp. red pepper flakes, ¼ tsp. dried thyme, ¼ tsp. allspice, salt to taste

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

