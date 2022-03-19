Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It is a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s across Eastern Iowa and lingering clouds. However, clouds will quickly clear across the area Saturday afternoon, allowing temperatures to rise into the low 50s. Due to a clear sky, overnight temperatures will cool back into the low 30s.

We’ll wake up to sunshine on Sunday, which will continue to last into the afternoon, with daytime highs reaching the 60s. Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Monday before our next low-pressure system moves into the midwest bringing another chance for precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

