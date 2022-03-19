Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Saturday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It is a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s across Eastern Iowa and lingering clouds. However, clouds will quickly clear across the area Saturday afternoon, allowing temperatures to rise into the low 50s. Due to a clear sky, overnight temperatures will cool back into the low 30s.

We’ll wake up to sunshine on Sunday, which will continue to last into the afternoon, with daytime highs reaching the 60s. Temperatures will stay in the 60s on Monday before our next low-pressure system moves into the midwest bringing another chance for precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Marion YMCA
Fire closes Marion YMCA for the weekend
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Trucking bill
Proposed bill would cap the amount families can sue for in trucking accidents
Kuri Bolger, her son Brysen, and dispatcher Scott Gymer (COUTESY: MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S...
Winterset woman who survived deadly tornado released from hospital
Donors to group supporting Paving for Progress made millions off the program
Donors to group supporting Paving for Progress made millions off the program

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, March 19
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, March 19
Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Saturday
Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Saturday
Rain, snow remain a possibility this evening.
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, March 18
Rain, snow continues this evening.
Rain, with some snow mixed in, continues this evening