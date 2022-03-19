Show You Care
One hurt in rollover crash near southwest Cedar Rapids

A crash occurred in Linn County on Saturday.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt when their vehicle lost control in Linn County on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:21 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash near the corner of 80th Street SW and 16th Avenue SW. Troopers believe that a 2007 Kia Spectra was quickly traveling westbound on 16th Avenue SW and missed a stop sign, entering a nearby field. The Kia struck a pile of rocks and went airborne, losing traction when it hit the ground and entered a ditch. The vehicle then rolled on its side several times, according to officials, ending up on its roof.

The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

