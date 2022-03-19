Iowa Women’s NCAA second-round game sold out

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On the same day that the Iowa Women stomped on Illinois State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the University of Iowa ticket office has announced that Sunday’s second-round game has also sold out.

No. 2 Iowa will take on No. 10 Creighton in Carver’s third consecutive women’s basketball sell-out this season.

Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the game. For the latest information, visit hawkeyesports.com/wbbgameday.

The UI Athletics Ticket Office will only be able to service/support purchases made through The UI Athletics Ticket Office.

Tip time has not yet been announced.

