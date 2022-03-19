Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Women’s NCAA second-round game sold out

University of Iowa Women's NCAA game against Creighton is sold out
University of Iowa Women's NCAA game against Creighton is sold out(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On the same day that the Iowa Women stomped on Illinois State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the University of Iowa ticket office has announced that Sunday’s second-round game has also sold out.

No. 2 Iowa will take on No. 10 Creighton in Carver’s third consecutive women’s basketball sell-out this season.

Doors will open 90 minutes prior to the game. For the latest information, visit hawkeyesports.com/wbbgameday.

The UI Athletics Ticket Office will only be able to service/support purchases made through The UI Athletics Ticket Office.

Tip time has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Fire at Marion YMCA
Fire closes Marion YMCA for the weekend
A third passenger was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.
Iowa State Patrol reports 4 killed after head on collision in Clinton County
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued even more animals from an unlicensed breeder...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues additional 225 animals from unlicensed breeder
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

The Tigers were playing their first game since coach Will Wade was fired amid allegations of...
Hunter scores 23 as Iowa State edges LSU in NCAA tourney
Hawks beat Illinois State 98-58
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past Illinois State 98-58
The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team advanced to the second round of the...
UNI takes care of Kansas City in opening round of NIT
Hawks excited for sold out Carver, starting NCAA Tournament on home court
Hawks excited for sold out Carver, starting NCAA Tournament on home court