Iowa State women escape with 78-71 win over UT Arlington

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored a season-high 36 points and third-seeded Iowa State rallied to beat No. 14 seed UT Arlington 78-71 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Mavericks were bidding to be the first 14-seed to ever win a game in the tournament and led by 12 in the first half before the Cyclones (27-6) came back.

Emily Ryan made a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 64 and followed with a layup to give the Cyclones the lead. Joens hit a 3-pointer that gave Iowa State a 73-67 cushion with 1:43 left and that was enough for Iowa State to avoid the upset. Starr Jacobs finished with 19 points for the Mavericks (20-8).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

