Hunter scores 23 as Iowa State edges LSU in NCAA tourney

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freshman Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points and Iowa State made itself at home in Milwaukee once again, using its hard-nosed defense to beat No. 6 seed LSU 59-54 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Izaiah Brockington added 19 points as the 11th-seeded Cyclones got their first win in the NCAA tourney since 2017 — also in Milwaukee.

They held the Tigers to 37% shooting and forced 19 turnovers, stopping a three-game slide. Tari Eason scored 18 points for LSU, and senior Darius Days had 14.

The Tigers were playing their first game since coach Will Wade was fired amid allegations of NCAA violations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

