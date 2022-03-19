Fairbank police chief dies

FAIRBANK, Iowa (KCRG) - The chief of police for the city of Fairbank has died, according to colleagues.

Mike Everding, who had served as the city’s part-time police chief since July 2020, has died. He was 59 years old. A post to the Facebook page for the city made the announcement on Saturday morning.

The City of Fairbank is deeply saddened by the passing of our Police Chief, Mike Everding,” Mike Harter, the city’s mayor, wrote in the social media post. “He will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife Tammy and the rest of his family.”

Everding worked in law enforcement since 2004, initially as a reserve deputy in the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. In 2005, he became a full-time deputy in the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office until 2017. He then served with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as a water patrol officer for three years on various waterways in the state, until joining the Fairbank Police Department on June 8, 2020.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, where Fairbank is partially located along with Fayette County, noted Everding’s passing in a Facebook post, calling him a “friend and colleague.”

