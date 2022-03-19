Cool overnight, even warmer on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pleasant weekend continues through Sunday, as temperatures warm even further.

Skies remain clear tonight, and for a decent portion of tomorrow as well. Clouds increase toward the tail end of Sunday, but not before highs reach the mid to upper 60s for most. Monday brings even warmer air as southerly winds pick up a bit, pushing highs into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday night into Tuesday, another storm system approaches from the southwest and brings rain back to the area. That storm gets hung up near the area, prolonging the precipitation chance through Wednesday night with some snowflakes potentially mixing in at the end. Somewhat substantial rainfall totals may be found with this system, with a similar 0.75″-1.50″ range for many for its entirety.

From midweek onward, temperatures remain cooler, but not cold, in the 40s and 50s.

