Black females in Iowa struggle to find a salon that cuts their hair

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some black Iowans drive over an hour to get their hair cut.

That’s because there is a lack of stylists in the state that are trained in how to cut black people’s hair. That’s why one business in Cedar Rapids is growing; it accepts any kind of client with any kind of hair.

“Did you have any issue finding someone to straighten your hair,” said Desiree Charrier, a stylist at Lush Studio, to a client. “Yeah,” said the client.

She said once a black client finds her chair, it’s relief as much as relaxation. She said, in a way, salons in Iowa are segregated. Stylists often admit they don’t do hair for black clients; not because they don’t want to, but because they never got the training.

“If they go to a particular school here, they won’t get the education to do multiple different ethnicities or people with different textures,” she said. “They won’t have the confidence to be successful stylists.”

“We need to bridge the gap and create more awareness,” said Candice Oti-Boateng, one of the owners of “I Heart Black Business”.

Candice Oti-Boateng’s company hosts events to bolster black-owned businesses. She said this issue was one she’s worked on for years since the company was founded.

“We went across the state and talked to stylists about this issue,” she said. “It starts in the schools. I know there are stylists from all different ethnicities that wish they did have the proper techniques, so they can maintain different types of hair. They want to be able to treat everyone, they just don’t have the knowledge.”

Charrier said she was starting to see more salons opening that specializes in serving clients who are black.

“Our hair is important to us,” said Charrier. “It’s one of the things that you see when you look at somebody with their hair.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.