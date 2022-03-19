Better Business Bureau warns consumers about ‘miracle pills’ and fake celebrity endorsements

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Better Business Bureau said consumers shouldn’t automatically trust a product if it lists a celebrity endorsement. It also said consumers need to investigate a company more when they promise something too good to be true.

The consumer protection agency said scammers often use fake celebrity endorsements or try to sell medications, which have ‘miraculous’ claims. Those include some weight loss pills or male enhancement pills.

Thomas Crowley, who is an 84-year-old Air Force veteran, believes he was a victim of a fake celebrity endorsement scam when he received unsolicited junk mail. The mailer, which promised male enhancement pills endorsed by Dr. Oz, had no company listed.

Crowley said he trusted the mailer’s claims because he saw Dr. Oz’s photo. He said he placed an order for the pills and handed over his financial information over the phone. Crowley said he lost about $200 after a package of pills arrived at his door after waiting 14 days.

“I could have given that to my grandson for graduation, which will be coming up here next week,” he said.

