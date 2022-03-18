Winterset woman who survived deadly tornado released from hospital
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Almost two weeks after a tornado damaged various parts of Iowa and killed 6 people, a woman who was directly hit is finally released from the hospital.
Kuri Bolger survived an EF4 tornado that day. Unfortunately, her mother, husband, and two of her children did not.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office visited Kuri upon her release and took photos of Kuri with dispatcher Scott Gymer who took her emergency call and her son Brysen:
The cleanup effort is still ongoing in Winterset and Madison County.
