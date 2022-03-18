Show You Care
Winterset woman who survived deadly tornado released from hospital

Kuri Bolger, her son Brysen, and dispatcher Scott Gymer (COUTESY: MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Almost two weeks after a tornado damaged various parts of Iowa and killed 6 people, a woman who was directly hit is finally released from the hospital.

Kuri Bolger survived an EF4 tornado that day. Unfortunately, her mother, husband, and two of her children did not.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office visited Kuri upon her release and took photos of Kuri with dispatcher Scott Gymer who took her emergency call and her son Brysen:

On Monday, Emergency 911 Dispatcher Scott Gymer also met with Kuri. Gymer who received Kuri’s 911 call was able to stay...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 17, 2022

The cleanup effort is still ongoing in Winterset and Madison County.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

