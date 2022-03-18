UNI takes care of Kansas City in opening round of NIT

Show You Care
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team advanced to the second round of the WNIT tournament with a 75-58 win over Kansas City on Thursday.

Three Panthers were in double figures as Kam Finley led with way with 19 points. Karli Rucker added 17, while Emerson Green pitched in 13. Bre Gunnels and Cynthia Wolf both pulled in six boards.

The Panthers will face in-state rival Drake in their third meeting of the season. A location and time have not yet been announced.

UNI will look to avenge their two regular-season losses to the Bulldogs.

