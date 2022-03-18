Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rain, with some snow mixed in, continues this evening

Rain and snow remains a chance through the evening.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wet and chilly conditions continue through much of the evening into the early portion of tonight.

Some of the rain could start to mix with, or change over to, some very wet snow. A little bit of slushy accumulation is possible, especially in northeast Iowa. Watch out for a few slick roadways in those areas after the sun sets this evening. Lows approach the freezing mark overnight.

As skies gradually clear on Saturday, expect sunshine and temperatures to rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s. Even warmer air arrives on Sunday, with mid to upper 60s looking likely. That type of condition continues Monday, but with more cloudiness, ahead of our next storm system.

This brings another round of rain to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler temperatures to follow toward the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Fire at Marion YMCA
Fire closes Marion YMCA for the weekend
A third passenger was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.
Iowa State Patrol reports 4 killed after head on collision in Clinton County
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued even more animals from an unlicensed breeder...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues additional 225 animals from unlicensed breeder
Police lights road
Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

Latest News

Rain, snow remain a possibility this evening.
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, March 18
Rain, snow continues this evening.
First Alert Forecast
Rain showers, gusty winds, and cool temperatures take us through Friday. Some snow could mix in...
Rain today, some snow mixes in
Rain showers, gusty winds, and cool temperatures take us through Friday. Some snow could mix in...
First Alert Forecast