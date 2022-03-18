Rain, with some snow mixed in, continues this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wet and chilly conditions continue through much of the evening into the early portion of tonight.

Some of the rain could start to mix with, or change over to, some very wet snow. A little bit of slushy accumulation is possible, especially in northeast Iowa. Watch out for a few slick roadways in those areas after the sun sets this evening. Lows approach the freezing mark overnight.

As skies gradually clear on Saturday, expect sunshine and temperatures to rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s. Even warmer air arrives on Sunday, with mid to upper 60s looking likely. That type of condition continues Monday, but with more cloudiness, ahead of our next storm system.

This brings another round of rain to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler temperatures to follow toward the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.