Rain today, some snow mixes in

Up to 1″ of Rain, accumulating snow not expected
Rain showers, gusty winds, and cool temperatures take us through Friday.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain showers continue with us throughout Friday. Look for light to moderate rainfall across eastern Iowa, totaling half an inch to an inch in most areas by the time rain moves out Friday night. Some snow could mix in early on in the day with temperatures falling into the 30s, but is expected to remain patch with little to no accumulation. It will also be gusty today with northeasterly winds gusting 20-30 MPH. Temperatures remain rather steady in the upper 30s or low 40s with wind chills in the lower 30s. Look for gradual clearing on Saturday with temperatures warming back to the low 50s. 60s are possible to start spring on Sunday. Have a great weekend!

