Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria forced to relocate with Wasserbahn closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The sudden closure of Wasserbahn waterpark and hotel in Williamsburg is forcing businesses on the same grounds to relocate. Wasserbahn closed without warning on March 1st, the owner told us it will be demolished to make way for a gas station.

Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria replaced what was once a Maid-Rite near Wasserbahn in 2018. The restaurant is currently closed for dine-in, but is staying open for carry out until Sunday.

Owners Joseph and Christina Taormina began their venture in Iowa three years ago to resurrect a family legacy by opening the pizzeria. The original Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria was in Monroe County, Michigan until the early 1990′s. The restaurant operated with family recipes Joseph’s father brought straight from Sicily.

“My dad was open not quite 15 years,” Joseph explained.

He wanted to recreate the restaurant with his own family, and Joseph was drawn to Iowa.

“I said I gotta put my faith in this state and just see what happens,” he said.

“We really, we’re so impressed with Iowa,” Christina added.

The couple says they’ve been welcomed with open arms by the community, but they say they were also greeted with an unexpected electric bill when they first arrived at the property.

“When we first got here, we were handed a bill, an electric bill. All of the power for, it used to be Casey’s over across the street,” Joseph explained.

“All of the signs on the highway were all on my grid,” he added.

It’s a situation, Joseph says he was not told about prior to taking on the lease near Wasserbahn. That was just the beginning of the issues the couple says they’ve noticed.

“When the gas station started closing at 6 o’ clock and it was constantly out of gas, I mean it was just one thing after another,” Joseph said.

“I was told on the 31st by a text message from the hotel manager. She said the property is closing. And I said, which property? Then she told me everything,” Christina told TV9.

She says several businesses that share grounds with Wasserbahn are owned by the same owner and they all have to leave.

Fortunately Pino’s found a new location quickly at the outlet mall nearby. Still, they’re estimating they’re out around $30,000 between moving and loss of business.

“I still have to keep my coolers on because I have food in there. I have to keep, you know we have to turn the oven on in case we get that call,” Christina said.

But a sign of hope arrived Friday to mark their new location and perhaps brighter days ahead in the community they’ve come to love. It was the new sign for their location in the outlet mall. They’re hoping to open by April 1st.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.