Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria forced to relocate with Wasserbahn closure

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The sudden closure of Wasserbahn waterpark and hotel in Williamsburg is forcing businesses on the same grounds to relocate. Wasserbahn closed without warning on March 1st, the owner told us it will be demolished to make way for a gas station.

Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria replaced what was once a Maid-Rite near Wasserbahn in 2018. The restaurant is currently closed for dine-in, but is staying open for carry out until Sunday.

Owners Joseph and Christina Taormina began their venture in Iowa three years ago to resurrect a family legacy by opening the pizzeria. The original Pino’s Sicilian Pizzeria was in Monroe County, Michigan until the early 1990′s. The restaurant operated with family recipes Joseph’s father brought straight from Sicily.

“My dad was open not quite 15 years,” Joseph explained.

He wanted to recreate the restaurant with his own family, and Joseph was drawn to Iowa.

“I said I gotta put my faith in this state and just see what happens,” he said.

“We really, we’re so impressed with Iowa,” Christina added.

The couple says they’ve been welcomed with open arms by the community, but they say they were also greeted with an unexpected electric bill when they first arrived at the property.

“When we first got here, we were handed a bill, an electric bill. All of the power for, it used to be Casey’s over across the street,” Joseph explained.

“All of the signs on the highway were all on my grid,” he added.

It’s a situation, Joseph says he was not told about prior to taking on the lease near Wasserbahn. That was just the beginning of the issues the couple says they’ve noticed.

“When the gas station started closing at 6 o’ clock and it was constantly out of gas, I mean it was just one thing after another,” Joseph said.

“I was told on the 31st by a text message from the hotel manager. She said the property is closing. And I said, which property? Then she told me everything,” Christina told TV9.

She says several businesses that share grounds with Wasserbahn are owned by the same owner and they all have to leave.

Fortunately Pino’s found a new location quickly at the outlet mall nearby. Still, they’re estimating they’re out around $30,000 between moving and loss of business.

“I still have to keep my coolers on because I have food in there. I have to keep, you know we have to turn the oven on in case we get that call,” Christina said.

But a sign of hope arrived Friday to mark their new location and perhaps brighter days ahead in the community they’ve come to love. It was the new sign for their location in the outlet mall. They’re hoping to open by April 1st.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Fire at Marion YMCA
Fire closes Marion YMCA for the weekend
A third passenger was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.
Iowa State Patrol reports 4 killed after head on collision in Clinton County
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued even more animals from an unlicensed breeder...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues additional 225 animals from unlicensed breeder
Police lights road
Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

Latest News

Dubuque regional airport expected to receive 2.8 million for renovations
Dubuque regional airport expected to receive 2.8 million for renovations
Gas prices
EXPLAINER: Why gas prices aren't falling as fast as oil prices
Hawks beat Illinois State 98-58
Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past Illinois State 98-58
State agriculture officials say the confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm...
Bird flu case forces killing of 5.3 million chickens in Iowa