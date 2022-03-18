No high demand for electric cars, despite high gas prices

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the U.S., gas prices have reached record highs, above $4.30 a gallon. However, high gas prices do not seem to be prompting people to switch to electric vehicles, at least in Cedar Rapids.

Ryan Brown is an “EV enthusiast” but he doesn’t own one of these vehicles. “My wife and I, we do a lot of travel, and electric is just too much of a hurdle right now.”

While he doesn’t own an electric car, he did help his mother, Sara Riley from Cedar Rapids, buy one. Sara wanted to be sure to buy the car in 2021, so she could get the tax incentives this spring. However, Ryan and Sara said there was no place in Iowa that could get them an electric car in their timeframe. They had to go to Rochester, Minnesota to purchase Sara’s car.

Ryan said he thought the lack of inventory in Iowa was likely due to supply chain issues, as well as a lack of demand. He said that while these cars are great for running errands and daily commuting, the infrastructure is not there for people to use these cars for long trips, at least not without a good deal of planning.

Alliant Energy is a part of the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC), a collaboration among electric companies that are committed to providing electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations that will allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along major U.S. travel corridors by the end of 2023. According to a statement from Alliant Energy, as EV sales continue to grow, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) estimates that we will need more than 100,000 EV fast charging ports, “a more than ten-fold increase over today, to support the nearly 22 million EVs projected to be on U.S. roads in 2030.”

According to Tesla’s website, Cedar Rapids is slated to get a supercharging station in 2022. Supercharging stations recharge charges in minutes rather than hours.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.