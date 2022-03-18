Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Moline police squad car hits pedestrian

River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.
River Drive was blocked from 15th Street to 12th Street but has since been opened.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police are investigating after a Moline police squad car hit a pedestrian Friday.

Around 12:51 p.m., a beat officer was driving north on 15th Street approaching River Drive. The officer turned west onto River Drive and at the same time, a pedestrian was walking south n the crosswalk across River Drive just west of 15th Street.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Oklahoma, was carrying a 4-year-old child, according to a media release.

As the police car turned west onto River Drive, the officer struck the left side of the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. The officer immediately stopped to render aid and called for the Moline Fire Department ambulance to respond, according to the release.

The woman and the child were transported to a local hospital. The woman suffered minor injuries and the child was not injured, according to the release.

“Undoubtedly, both the adult and child were startled and frightened as a result of the crash,” the police department said in the release. “The officer was also distraught and concerned about the wellbeing of the female and child involved.”

The police department immediately requested the Illinois State Police to respond to the scene and assumed control of the scene, according to the release.

State police will conduct an independent investigation of the crash. No other information was released Friday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Fire at Marion YMCA
Fire closes Marion YMCA for the weekend
A third passenger was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.
Iowa State Patrol reports 4 killed after head on collision in Clinton County
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued even more animals from an unlicensed breeder...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues additional 225 animals from unlicensed breeder
Police lights road
Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

Latest News

Part of Oakland Road NE closed for sewer repairs
Dubuque closes lanes of Highway 20/Dodge Street for gas main repair
Cropped Photo: Peter Dutton / CC BY 2.0
Traffic to be altered on Jefferson Street during sewer work
Railroad repair causes closure on Old Bridge Road SW
Construction crews to work through winter months on Highway 218 interchange