Moline police squad car hits pedestrian

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police are investigating after a Moline police squad car hit a pedestrian Friday.

Around 12:51 p.m., a beat officer was driving north on 15th Street approaching River Drive. The officer turned west onto River Drive and at the same time, a pedestrian was walking south n the crosswalk across River Drive just west of 15th Street.

The pedestrian, a 27-year-old woman from Oklahoma, was carrying a 4-year-old child, according to a media release.

As the police car turned west onto River Drive, the officer struck the left side of the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. The officer immediately stopped to render aid and called for the Moline Fire Department ambulance to respond, according to the release.

The woman and the child were transported to a local hospital. The woman suffered minor injuries and the child was not injured, according to the release.

“Undoubtedly, both the adult and child were startled and frightened as a result of the crash,” the police department said in the release. “The officer was also distraught and concerned about the wellbeing of the female and child involved.”

The police department immediately requested the Illinois State Police to respond to the scene and assumed control of the scene, according to the release.

State police will conduct an independent investigation of the crash. No other information was released Friday.

