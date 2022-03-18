LIST: State and federal elections to follow in northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The filing deadline for candidates running for state and federal offices was at 5 p.m. Friday, March 18. With the deadline past, we have a much clearer picture of who will be on the ballot in November’s elections.

Iowa’s U.S. Senate Seat

We’ll have a primary election for both parties running for Charles Grassley’s seat in the United States Senate.

Grassley, who will be 89-years-old on election day in November, is running for his eighth term in the Senate. He’s challenged by Republican State Senator Jim Carlin, of Sioux City. They’ll face off in the June 7 primary election.

Former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is one of three Democrats running for the Senate seat. The other two are retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Michael Franken, of Sioux City and Medical Doctor Glenn Hurst of Minden, Iowa. They’ll also face off in the June primary.

Iowa Governor

The race is set for Iowa governor, with the state’s first female governor facing off against two other candidates for the state’s top job, in November.

Incumbent Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is running for her second full term as governor. She’ll face small business owner, and former Secretary of State candidate, Deidre DeJear, a Democrat.

Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart, from Cedar Rapids, has also filed paperwork to run for governor.

Iowa Senate

There are three contested races for seats, in the Iowa Senate, representing northwest Iowa.

In Senate District 1, which includes parts of rural Woodbury County north of Highway 20, and areas of Sioux City, incumbent Democratic State Senator Jackie Smith, of Sioux City, will face Republican Rocky De Witt, of Lawton.

There’s no incumbent in Iowa Senate District 3, but there are two Republican candidates. That sets the stage for a June primary election between Lynn Evans of Aurelia, and Anthony LaBruna of Storm Lake. There is no Democrat on the ballot. Senate District 3 includes parts of Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O’Brien and Osceola Counties.

In Iowa Senate District 5, which covers parts of Clay, Dickinson, Emmet and Palo Alto Counties, incumbent Republican Dave Rowley of Spirit Lake will face Republican David Dow of Emmetsburg in a June primary. There is no Democrat on the ballot.

Iowa House

There are multiple contested races for seats, in the Iowa House, representing northwest Iowa.

In House District 2, incumbent Democrat Steve Hansen of Sioux City will face Republican Bob Henderson of Sioux City. House District 2 includes the area of Woodbury County west of Moville and north of Highway 20, Stone Avenue, and Gordon Drive.

In House District 4, which covers all of Lyon County, and the northern half of Sioux County, two Republicans will meet in the June primary. Incumbent Skyler Wheeler, who lives in House District 3 right now, will move his family into District 4 before the general election. He’ll face Republican Kendal Zylstra, of Larchwood, in the primary. There is no Democrat on the ballot.

There will be a three-way Republican primary in House District 5. Republican incumbent Dennis Bush of Cherokee is challenged by Zachary Dieken of Granville, and Thomas Kuiper of Sibley. They’ll meet in the June primary. There is no Democrat on the ballot.

In House District 6, Republican incumbent Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids will face Democrat James Eliason of Storm Lake in the November general election. House District 6 includes much of Buena Vista County and the southern half of Clay County.

In House District 13, there are two republicans running. Ken Carlson Of Onawa Ia And Mark Peters Cleghorn Iowa. There is no Democrat on the ballot.

And, in House District 15, Republican incumbent Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley will face fellow Republican Rebecca Wilkerson of Mondamin in the June primary election. House District 15 covers much of Harrison County and part of Pottawattamie County. There is no Democrat on the ballot.

