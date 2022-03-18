Show You Care
Gardner, Ellis golf courses to open in Cedar Rapids next week

Ellis Golf Course in Cedar Rapids
Ellis Golf Course in Cedar Rapids(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department said two more golf courses will open next week.

Gardner Golf Course, located at 5101 Old Golf Course Road, will open on March 22. And Ellis Golf Course, located at 1401 Zika Avenue NW, will open on March 25.

Twin Pines Golf Course opened on March 15.

