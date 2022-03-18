Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

Derrick Evans will appear before the federal judge in June for sentencing.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Fire at Marion YMCA
Fire closes Marion YMCA for the weekend
A third passenger was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.
Iowa State Patrol reports 4 killed after head on collision in Clinton County
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it rescued even more animals from an unlicensed breeder...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues additional 225 animals from unlicensed breeder
Police lights road
Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

Latest News

J.D. Scholten announces run for Iowa House.
J.D. Scholten announces campaign for Iowa House District 1
A bill to address the rising use of methamphetamine, that was introduced by Iowa Senator Chuck...
Sen. Grassley’s bipartisan bill to address meth abuse signed into law
Including the family a Swisher couple is trying to adopt.
Ukrainian orphans to be adopted by Swisher couple evacuated to safety
Krause withdraws from Iowa Senate race
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrives to speak at the Iowa Capitol Press Association's legislative...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds expected to announce run for second term