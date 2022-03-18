Show You Care
Drug dealer who flipped car during high-speed chase in Dubuque sentenced to federal prison

Richard Allen Roberts
Richard Allen Roberts(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who led Dubuque police on a high-speed chase that ended with his car upside-down and his gun, heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in the snow was sentenced to four years in federal prison in March.

39-year-old Richard Allen Roberts admitted in a plea agreement that he sold roughly a half gram of crack cocaine to a confidential informant on January 26th, 2021.

On February 5th, 2021, officers stopped Roberts’ car after it crossed the bridge into Dubuque from Wisconsin. A narcotics K9 alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics coming from his vehicle. When officers asked Roberts to get out, he put the car in gear and fled.

In the subsequent chase, Roberts reached 80 miles per hour speeds and collided with a snowplow but kept going. The chase continued for roughly 3.5 miles before Roberts lost control and flipped his car into a snow-filled median.

Officers found 32 grams of powder cocaine, 44 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of heroin, and 1.5 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Officers also found a 9mm pistol.

Roberts was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and must also serve 6 years of supervised release after his sentence ends.

Roberts has been previously convicted of 11 felonies in the state of Illinois.

