Crews on scene for reported fire at Marion YMCA

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 8:00 pm KCRG-TV9 received calls about a fire out at the Marion YMCA in the 3700 block of Irish Drive.

Marion Fire Chief Debra Krebill confirmed the fire at approximately 8:15 pm.

Details are sparse, but she stated that the fire was contained to one room, and it’s now out. Crews are still on scene and in the process of clearing the building of smoke.

We will update you when we receive more information.

