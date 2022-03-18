Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Crews on scene for reported fire at Marion YMCA

Fire at Marion YMCA
Fire at Marion YMCA(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 8:00 pm KCRG-TV9 received calls about a fire out at the Marion YMCA in the 3700 block of Irish Drive.

Marion Fire Chief Debra Krebill confirmed the fire at approximately 8:15 pm.

Details are sparse, but she stated that the fire was contained to one room, and it’s now out. Crews are still on scene and in the process of clearing the building of smoke.

We will update you when we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Police lights road
Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

Latest News

Tired of waiting for driverless vehicles? Head to a farm
Iowa players show emotion in postgame after loss to Richmond in first round of the NCAA tournament
In Dubuque, people are paying just over four dollars a gallon for gas.
Dubuque tourism officials, businesses hoping for strong tourism season despite rising gas prices
String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their...
String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their doors