Clark, Czinano lead Iowa past Illinois State 98-58
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 27 points and 10 assists and Monika Czinano added 18 points as Iowa defeated Illinois State 98-58 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game Friday.
Gabbie Marshall and Tomi Taiwo each had 13 points for the Hawkeyes.
They are the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region and will play No. 10 seed, Creighton, on Sunday in the second round.
It was the 16th double-double of the season for Clark, an Associated Press first-team All-American who leads the nation in scoring at 27.4 points per game.
JuJu Redmond led 15th-seeded Illinois State with 25 points and Mary Crompton had 11.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.