Waterloo suspect arrested for burglary to Cedar Falls residence, eluding officers

Shane Robert Spooner
Shane Robert Spooner(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Officers received a report from a resident in the 900 block of W10th St of a male that had broken into their residence.

The homeowner reported that they heard the front door of their house being kicked down and when they went to see what was going on, they saw the suspect stealing items from the home.

The suspect then reportedly fled the area, leaving in a white truck with a blue tarp covering the back. Officers located the truck a short time later and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect drove off.

After several blocks, the suspect jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers pursued and the suspect was taken into custody and arrested.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Shane Robert Spooner. He has been charged with:

  • Burglary in 2nd Degree (Class C Felony)
  • Burglary in 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Eluding (Serious Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Mischief 4th Degree (Serious Misdemeanor)

