Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their doors

By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When people take their furry friends to the local dog park, usually the last thing on their mind is how to avoid a car break-in. But lately those locations have become a major target for thieves and vandals.

In the past two weeks, Iowa City Police have reported three car break-ins at local parks. The most recent happened near Thornberry Dog Park.

Public Safety Information officer Lee Hermiston says it’s best to always keep your windows rolled up after you park, lock your car, and keep any valuable items hidden from view.

“It essentially comes down to making sure that you are not making your vehicle an attractive target for these would-be burglars,” said Hermiston.

He also says to avoid leaving a car in these parks overnight. The dark of night provides criminals some cover which makes leaving private property in public spaces more risky.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Police lights road
Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

Latest News

String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their...
String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their doors
High gas prices mean increased rates for homeowners wanting lawn care
Iowa City area sees increase business as NCAA tournament starts
Iowa City area sees increase business as NCAA tournament starts
Iowa City area sees increase business as NCAA tournament starts
Iowa City area sees increase business as NCAA tournament starts