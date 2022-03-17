String of car break-ins near dog parks prompts Iowa City Police to remind people to lock their doors

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When people take their furry friends to the local dog park, usually the last thing on their mind is how to avoid a car break-in. But lately those locations have become a major target for thieves and vandals.

In the past two weeks, Iowa City Police have reported three car break-ins at local parks. The most recent happened near Thornberry Dog Park.

Public Safety Information officer Lee Hermiston says it’s best to always keep your windows rolled up after you park, lock your car, and keep any valuable items hidden from view.

“It essentially comes down to making sure that you are not making your vehicle an attractive target for these would-be burglars,” said Hermiston.

He also says to avoid leaving a car in these parks overnight. The dark of night provides criminals some cover which makes leaving private property in public spaces more risky.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.