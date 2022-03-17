Reynolds pushes back against gun control in response to Des Moines violence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) Governor Reynolds called the shooting a tragedy at an event on Wednesday but argued stricter gun laws are not the answer.

“The tragedy is our educational system is letting these kids down. They should have been in school. We should be figuring out resources to help them stay there,” Reynolds said.

Instead, she says the focus should be on keeping kids in the classroom.

“Let’s figure out how we get these kids in school, get them the education they need, and set them up to be successful. Not set them up for jail or a life of crime. And so that’s where we’re going to continue to focus. We have gun laws. We have laws on the books right now for guns, and those weren’t accessed legally,” Reynolds said.

15-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the shooting at East High School. Two teenage girls were injured and remain hospitalized.

Democrats criticized Reynolds in response for placing blame on public schools.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst released a statement saying, “Iowans know the real tragedy is that a 15-year-old has died and two remain in the hospital. Instead of using our Iowa values to bring us together, Reynolds is using this tragedy to vilify teachers and drive Iowans apart.”

Des Moines Schools Superintendent Tom Ahart said Monday, “It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible. We remain committed to protecting our students and staff, but real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”

Four of the suspects that are charged as adults have their first court appearance on Friday.

