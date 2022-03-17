Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

NOAA rescuers free entangled humpback whale from more than 20 feet of gear

A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by an NOAA-led team in the waters near Maui.
A humpback whale entangled in gear was freed by an NOAA-led team in the waters near Maui.(Van Aswegen/University of Hawaii MMRP)
By HNN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Rescuers were able to free an entangled humpback whale from several feet of gear this week in the waters near Maui.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported an adult whale was entangled in a heavy gauge line that was wrapped tightly around the animal’s head in front of his pectoral flippers, which prevented feeding.

Representatives with NOAA said the line was wrapped around the whale in a way that it would likely not be able to free itself, reported by Hawaii News Now.

On Tuesday, a team led by NOAA used a hooked knife on the end of a 30-foot carbon-fiber pole to cut the gear away. After several approaches, the team was able to free the whale.

A great job yesterday, as trained NOAA responders and network members were able to free an entangled male humpback near Maʻalaea, Maui.

Posted by NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Rescuers say they recovered 21 feet of poly-blend line, and it will be investigated to determine its origin to better understand the entanglement risk and its impacts.

Officials reminded the public that it is illegal to approach a humpback whale closer than 100 yards by sea or drone and closer than 1,000 feet by aircraft.

Additionally, those who see an injured or entangled marine mammal were advised to contact the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
City Council Member Dale Todd responds to string of shootings

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says
Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
Rock Hall of Fame to Dolly: Voters will decide if you’re in