No. 12 Richmond’s experience too much in 67-63 over Iowa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points and 12th-seeded Richmond leaned on its graduate senior-experienced lineup to defeat Big Ten champion Iowa 67-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tyler Burton scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds for the Atlantic 10-champion Spiders, who improved their tournament record against fifth-seeded teams to 4-0.

Keegan Murray scored 21 points and Patrick McCaffery added 18 for the Hawkeyes.

Richmond advances to face the Midwest Region’s No. 4 seed, Providence, after the Friars defeated South Dakota State earlier in the day

