More Downs and Ups

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More rainfall is ahead. After a day of scattered light rain across the state more widespread rainfall moves in overnight. With enough cool air in place, there could be a period of time where a rain/snow mix may occur. Any snowfall that mixes in through Friday will produce little if any accumulation. Showers come to an end Friday night setting the stage for a quiet weekend. Cooler 50s end winter on Saturday with warm 60s ahead for the start of spring on Sunday. Have a great night!

