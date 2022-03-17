Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

More Downs and Ups

Could See a Rain/Snow Mix
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More rainfall is ahead. After a day of scattered light rain across the state more widespread rainfall moves in overnight. With enough cool air in place, there could be a period of time where a rain/snow mix may occur. Any snowfall that mixes in through Friday will produce little if any accumulation. Showers come to an end Friday night setting the stage for a quiet weekend. Cooler 50s end winter on Saturday with warm 60s ahead for the start of spring on Sunday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Police lights road
Four dead, one injured in deadly Clinton County head-on crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: First Alert Forecast: Thursday, Afternoon, March 17
Scattered rain showers are possible on and off throughout the day but rain is expected to...
Green on the radar for St. Patrick’s Day
Scattered rain showers are possible on and off throughout the day but rain is expected to...
First Alert Forecast