A lot of ties for possible Iowa opponents in the NCAA tournament

BUFFALO, New York (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes enter the NCAA tournament as one of the hottest teams in the countr, winning 12 out of their last 14 games, but they’re done celebrating the Big Ten title, focused on Richmond.

“You wanna enjoy that moment, I mean it’s a very special moment, you’re on that stage, the confetti’s coming down and all the families are on the floor, that’s what it’s all about,” head coach Fran McCaffery said. “The rest of the day we enjoy this, tomorrow we go back to work.”

The Richmond Spiders know all about the Hawkeyes. Former Iowa player Darius Stokes is an assistant coach for the Spiders. His job as the video coordinator is breaking down video of the Hawks.

“I think I definitely have a little bit of insight into Fran and the way he plays and likes to play,” Stokes said.

If Iowa wins their first round matchup with Richmond they will play the winner of Providence and South Dakota State. If South Dakota State wins they have a bunch of Iowa ties. The Jackrabbits’ head coach is former Maquoketa Valley star basketball player Eric Henderson.

“(The possibility of playing Iowa) is something that obviously everybody sees, and my family would be excited about,” Henderson said. “But this guy looks at one game at a time.”

Former KCRG TV-9 athlete of the week Matt Mims from Xavier high school is a sophomore guard for South Dakota State.

“We’re focused on Providence right now but obviously I’ve seen that we could play them second round,” Mims said. “That’d be crazy just knowing a bunch of guys on their team so that’s exciting.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.