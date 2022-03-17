Show You Care
Late-season rally gave Hawkeyes chance to host NCAA games

Clark, Martin, Czinano
Clark, Martin, Czinano(University of Iowa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — It was just a few weeks ago when Iowa wasn’t sure it was going to be a host school for the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

Since then, the Hawkeyes rallied to win two championships and get a chance to open the tournament in front of a sellout home crowd. Eighth-ranked Iowa (23-7), which shared the Big Ten regular-season championship and won the conference tournament, is the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional, playing 15th-seeded Illinois State (19-13) on Friday.

No. 7 seed Colorado (22-8) will play 10th-seeded Creighton (20-9) in the other first-round game.

