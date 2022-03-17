Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Koch Industries to continue running 2 glass facilities in Russia

FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July...
FILE - An advertising sign for Koch Industries is shown at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, July 30, 2019.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Koch Industries is planning to continue running two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, saying it doesn’t want to hand over the plants to the Russian government.

Dave Robertson, president and COO of Koch Industries, said Koch doesn’t want to turn the plants over to the Russian government “so it can operate and benefit from them.”

Koch said if the Russian government had control of the facilities it could put their employees at greater risk.

Koch said it’s in compliance with all applicable sanctions, laws and regulations governing its relationships and transactions in the countries where it has operations.

A theater and swimming facility where hundreds were taking refuge was bombed. (CNN, Maxar Technologies, From Телеканал Дом, Maxim Kach, Azov Battalion)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Chapman(left) & Dayton Kearns(right)
2 arrested on drug charges after a report of gunshots heard in Manchester; juvenile detained
Brady Lee Larkin
Independence man arrested for kidnapping, sexual abuse, and enticing a minor
88-year old Sally Taylor woke up Tuesday to a text message claiming to be from the USPS
USPS Scam victim wants others not to fall victim themselves
Critter Crusaders sees impact of 24/7 pet services closing.
Critter Crusaders responds to overnight service closure at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate shootings in as many hours, both of which,...
City Council Member Dale Todd responds to string of shootings

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains effective through delta variant, study says
Caught on camera: A bus crashes into a restaurant in Minneapolis.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Bus crashes into Minnesota restaurant
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization...
Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
Rock Hall of Fame to Dolly: Voters will decide if you’re in
The Amber Alert issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe; father in custody